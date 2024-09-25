Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 83,245 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608,729 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 83,245 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $80,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 230.7% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.65.

MU opened at $94.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.41. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.83 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.39 and a 200 day moving average of $114.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.57) EPS. Micron Technology's quarterly revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

