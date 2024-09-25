Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Short Interest Update

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 222.0% from the August 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Total Energy Services Trading Down 0.6 %

TOTZF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093. Total Energy Services has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $7.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average is $7.06.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc operates as an energy services company primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing segments. The Contract Drilling Services segment operates a fleet of various drilling rigs supported by an extensive fleet of owned top drives, walking systems, pumps, and other ancillary equipment.

