TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTE. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 159,211.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 434,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,935,000 after acquiring an additional 434,646 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 52,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 12,072 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,282,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at about $10,852,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth about $1,300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TTE opened at $68.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.64.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $53.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.45 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

