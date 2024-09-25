Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 76.8% from the August 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Toto Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TOTDY traded up $1.43 on Wednesday, hitting $35.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,747. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.97. Toto has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $35.68.
Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter.
About Toto
Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing fixtures worldwide. It provides sanitary ware comprising toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc.
