Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Upgraded by Cormark to “Hold”

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Cormark to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares set a C$72.50 price target on Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded Tourmaline Oil to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$73.50 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$78.38.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of C$53.45 and a twelve month high of C$74.21. The firm has a market cap of C$21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$60.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$62.87.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C($0.37). Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 30.75% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.37 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 6.5144766 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$58.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$146,004.50. In other Tourmaline Oil news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$63.17 per share, with a total value of C$189,510.00. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$58.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$146,004.50. Over the last three months, insiders bought 29,300 shares of company stock worth $1,765,756. Corporate insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

