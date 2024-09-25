Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) COO Sells $94,996.90 in Stock

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) COO Erik Hellum sold 9,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $94,996.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 607,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,259,104. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Townsquare Media Stock Performance

Shares of TSQ stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,352. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $13.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $118.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 million. Townsquare Media had a negative return on equity of 171.57% and a negative net margin of 19.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Townsquare Media Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently -31.10%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSQ. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Townsquare Media

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSQ. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 3.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 482,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 603,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 12,073 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 12.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 75,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

