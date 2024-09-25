Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Short Interest Update

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Toyota Industries Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TYIDY traded up $1.54 on Wednesday, reaching $78.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,617. Toyota Industries has a 52-week low of $66.49 and a 52-week high of $106.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.46.

Toyota Industries Company Profile

Toyota Industries Corporation manufactures and sells textiles machinery, materials handling equipment, automobiles, and automobile parts in Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, and Textile Machinery segments. It provides vehicles; gasoline and diesel engines for automobiles and industrial equipment; turbochargers and foundry parts; car air-conditioning compressors; car electronics comprising DC-DC converters, in-vehicle chargers, on-board chargers and DC-DC converter units, and DC-AC inverters; batteries; and stamping dies, including automotive and lift truck stamping dies.

