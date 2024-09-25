Tpg Gp A LLC Decreases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Tpg Gp A LLC lessened its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,696,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 179,591 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 1.5% of Tpg Gp A LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Tpg Gp A LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $66,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.6% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 129,580 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,074,000 after buying an additional 6,818 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 759,149 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,728,000 after purchasing an additional 278,096 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 138,812 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $37,824,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 8.1% during the second quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 263,008 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $10,299,000 after buying an additional 19,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $41.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.61. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

