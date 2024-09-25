Tpg Gp A LLC Has $115.06 Million Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Tpg Gp A LLC trimmed its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,227,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432,568 shares during the period. Live Nation Entertainment makes up approximately 2.6% of Tpg Gp A LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Tpg Gp A LLC owned about 0.53% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $115,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 19.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 184,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,494,000 after acquiring an additional 29,669 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,377,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,567,000 after purchasing an additional 187,839 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2,723.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 428,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,129,000 after buying an additional 413,545 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,144,000 after buying an additional 153,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $1,454,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment

In other news, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total transaction of $483,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,911.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $141,165.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,789 shares in the company, valued at $5,626,742.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total transaction of $483,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,911.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,000 shares of company stock worth $17,238,181 over the last ninety days. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE LYV opened at $107.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 102.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $107.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.20.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 84.78% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.46.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

