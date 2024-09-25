Tpg Gp A LLC Has $195.97 Million Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Tpg Gp A LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,120,929 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 285,521 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy comprises about 4.5% of Tpg Gp A LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tpg Gp A LLC owned 0.49% of Cheniere Energy worth $195,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,804 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,635 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,522,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $180.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.90 and a 200-day moving average of $168.28. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $152.31 and a one year high of $187.44. The stock has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $2.13. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.25.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

