Tpg Gp A LLC Makes New $85.91 Million Investment in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY)

Tpg Gp A LLC bought a new stake in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,995,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,910,000. Waystar comprises 2.0% of Tpg Gp A LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waystar in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,300,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waystar in the second quarter worth $1,672,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Waystar in the second quarter worth about $860,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waystar during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Waystar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,935,000.
Waystar Price Performance
Waystar stock opened at $27.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.10. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $28.57.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Waystar from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Waystar from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.90.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Waystar
Waystar Profile
Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Waystar
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Waystar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waystar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.