Tpg Gp A LLC Makes New $85.91 Million Investment in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY)

Tpg Gp A LLC bought a new stake in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,995,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,910,000. Waystar comprises 2.0% of Tpg Gp A LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waystar in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,300,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waystar in the second quarter worth $1,672,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Waystar in the second quarter worth about $860,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waystar during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Waystar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,935,000.

Get Waystar alerts:

Waystar Price Performance

Waystar stock opened at $27.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.10. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $28.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Waystar ( NASDAQ:WAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Waystar’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Waystar Holding Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

WAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Waystar from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Waystar from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Waystar

Waystar Profile

(Free Report)

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waystar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waystar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.