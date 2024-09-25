Tpg Gp A LLC Sells 14,573,017 Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)

Tpg Gp A LLC decreased its position in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,711,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,573,017 shares during the period. LifeStance Health Group comprises about 18.1% of Tpg Gp A LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Tpg Gp A LLC owned 0.42% of LifeStance Health Group worth $789,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,668,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,318,000 after buying an additional 95,197 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in LifeStance Health Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,938,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,959,000 after purchasing an additional 12,629 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 457,930 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 744,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 451,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 15,309 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LFST shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Insider Activity at LifeStance Health Group

In related news, insider Ann Varanakis sold 5,269 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $33,089.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,683.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Up 0.7 %

LFST opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.01. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $9.20.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

LifeStance Health Group Profile

(Free Report)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.