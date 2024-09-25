Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 2,921.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 345,402 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $96,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 700.0% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 60.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.96.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $277.57 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $290.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $268.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

