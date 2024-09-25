Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on RTX (NYSE:RTX)

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 45,338 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 139% compared to the average daily volume of 18,985 call options.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $773,597.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RTX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $474,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in RTX by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the period. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd acquired a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $656,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in RTX by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 42,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 164,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,800,000 after buying an additional 39,671 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Alembic Global Advisors raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.31.

Get Our Latest Report on RTX

RTX Stock Up 0.7 %

RTX stock traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $120.90. 5,710,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,019,842. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. RTX has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $123.70. The stock has a market cap of $160.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RTX will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.