TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Trading Down 4.6%

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $148.70 and last traded at $148.88. 462,038 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 777,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $151.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransMedics Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.30.

TransMedics Group Stock Down 5.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 9.37 and a quick ratio of 8.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -458.82 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.65.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $114.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.84 million. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TransMedics Group

In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $1,252,091.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,948,714.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anil P. Ranganath sold 4,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $652,785.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,514.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $1,252,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,948,714.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,247 shares of company stock valued at $9,650,880. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,162,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,862,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,832,000 after acquiring an additional 202,867 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 754,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,538,000 after acquiring an additional 136,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Further Reading

