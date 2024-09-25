Tremor International (LON:TRMR) Shares Up 1.8%

Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 202.80 ($2.72) and last traded at GBX 201.20 ($2.69). Approximately 152,953 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 177,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 197.60 ($2.65).
Tremor International Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 201.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 201.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.26. The company has a market cap of £293.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1,829.09 and a beta of 1.32.
Tremor International Company Profile
Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
