Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY) Short Interest Update

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tri City Bankshares Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TRCY remained flat at $13.45 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,442. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average of $11.82. Tri City Bankshares has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $13.95.

Get Tri City Bankshares alerts:

Tri City Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. Tri City Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.36%.

About Tri City Bankshares

Tri City Bankshares Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides various banking products and services primarily in Southeastern Wisconsin. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, youth and health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tri City Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri City Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.