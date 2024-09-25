Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) Short Interest Update

Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.0 days.

Trigano Stock Performance

Shares of TGNOF remained flat at $120.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.79. Trigano has a 12-month low of $120.00 and a 12-month high of $120.00.

About Trigano

Trigano SA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells leisure vehicles for individuals and professionals in Europe. It offers camping cars, caravans, motorhomes, trailers, and outdoor habitats. The company also provides mobiles homes, spare parts, and accessories, as well as leisure financing services.

