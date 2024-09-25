Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) Short Interest Update

Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.0 days.
Trigano Stock Performance
Shares of TGNOF remained flat at $120.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.79. Trigano has a 12-month low of $120.00 and a 12-month high of $120.00.
About Trigano
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Trigano
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Trigano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trigano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.