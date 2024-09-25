Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Buys 157 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $204.94 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $214.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $187.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,237.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,035,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,237.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.67.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

