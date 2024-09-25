Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Has $237,000 Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,080 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.0% during the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 69.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 167,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,051,000 after purchasing an additional 68,705 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 352.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,751,000 after purchasing an additional 9,799 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $695,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total value of $663,330.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,846 shares of company stock worth $1,393,028. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $474.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $523.20.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC stock opened at $529.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.34. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $414.56 and a 52 week high of $534.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $499.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $470.88.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.62%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

