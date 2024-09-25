Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 970.0% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 211.9% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $272.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.42. The firm has a market cap of $497.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.78 and a 12-month high of $293.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $319.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.