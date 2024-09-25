Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $820,912,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,751,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $614,615,000 after purchasing an additional 875,723 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $288,168,000. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $286,220,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $263,421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACN. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Wedbush cut their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $293.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.14.

Accenture Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ACN opened at $339.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $278.69 and a 52 week high of $387.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $332.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.04.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,149,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $472,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,149,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total value of $927,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,390,445.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,421 shares of company stock worth $6,912,635. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.