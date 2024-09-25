Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Gap Down to $53.06

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.06, but opened at $50.93. Trip.com Group shares last traded at $50.47, with a volume of 2,863,326 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TCOM

Trip.com Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.91.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 28.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trip.com Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Trip.com Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 40,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.