Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a drop of 97.9% from the August 31st total of 1,864,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 395.0 days.
Tritax Big Box REIT Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TTBXF traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $2.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93. Tritax Big Box REIT has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $2.20.
About Tritax Big Box REIT
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tritax Big Box REIT
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.