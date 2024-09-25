Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a drop of 97.9% from the August 31st total of 1,864,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 395.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TTBXF traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $2.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93. Tritax Big Box REIT has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $2.20.

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. BBOX is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for Shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.

