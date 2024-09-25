Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Shares Gap Up to $12.79

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.79, but opened at $13.44. Trump Media & Technology Group shares last traded at $13.52, with a volume of 4,581,867 shares changing hands.

Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Up 6.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.19.

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Glabe sold 4,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $92,684.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,315.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Phillip Juhan sold 84,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $1,928,160.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 405,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,194,839.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Scott Glabe sold 4,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $92,684.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,315.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 128,138 shares of company stock worth $2,908,733 in the last 90 days. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

