Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Shares Gap Up to $12.79

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.79, but opened at $13.44. Trump Media & Technology Group shares last traded at $13.52, with a volume of 4,581,867 shares changing hands.
Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Up 6.9 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.19.
Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter.
Insider Activity at Trump Media & Technology Group
Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
