Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a growth of 651.0% from the August 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Tsumura & Co. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TSMRF remained flat at $28.15 during trading hours on Wednesday. Tsumura & Co. has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $28.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.33.

Tsumura & Co. Company Profile

Tsumura & Co manufactures and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Kampo extract intermediates and granular Kampo formulations. It is involved in the procurement, selection and processing, and storage of raw material crude drugs and crude drug pieces for decoction; manufacture of Kampo powdered extracts and traditional Chinese medicines; and sale of pharmaceuticals and food products.

