Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a growth of 651.0% from the August 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Tsumura & Co. Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TSMRF remained flat at $28.15 during trading hours on Wednesday. Tsumura & Co. has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $28.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.33.
Tsumura & Co. Company Profile
