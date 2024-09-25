Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, a growth of 7,555.6% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays upgraded Tullow Oil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Tullow Oil Stock Performance

Tullow Oil Company Profile

TUWOY traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.15. 44,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,963. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.19. Tullow Oil has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.25.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

