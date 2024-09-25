Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, a growth of 7,555.6% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Separately, Barclays upgraded Tullow Oil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.
Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
