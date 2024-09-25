Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) CEO Todd Harris Sells 600 Shares

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2024

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRAGet Free Report) CEO Todd Harris sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $14,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,477,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,483,730.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Todd Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, September 23rd, Todd Harris sold 10,092 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $243,519.96.
  • On Thursday, September 19th, Todd Harris sold 5,698 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $138,518.38.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance

Tyra Biosciences stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.28. 67,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,787. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.01. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $25.14.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRAGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Tyra Biosciences from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TYRA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYRA. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Tyra Biosciences by 43.9% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,416,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180,155 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,661,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,444,000 after buying an additional 1,921,599 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,712,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,007,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 338,208 shares during the period. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC purchased a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $4,232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.