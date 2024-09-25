Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) CEO Todd Harris Sells 600 Shares

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) CEO Todd Harris sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $14,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,477,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,483,730.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Todd Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Todd Harris sold 10,092 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $243,519.96.

On Thursday, September 19th, Todd Harris sold 5,698 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $138,518.38.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance

Tyra Biosciences stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.28. 67,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,787. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.01. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $25.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Tyra Biosciences from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYRA. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Tyra Biosciences by 43.9% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,416,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180,155 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,661,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,444,000 after buying an additional 1,921,599 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,712,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,007,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 338,208 shares during the period. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC purchased a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $4,232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

