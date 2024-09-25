U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Holdings Increased by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,212,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 316,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,581,000 after purchasing an additional 15,263 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 13.0% in the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 13,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 424,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,837,000 after purchasing an additional 33,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Research & Management Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 90,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on USB. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.18.

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $45.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.34. The company has a market cap of $71.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $47.31.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 66.23%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

