U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Plans $0.01 Monthly Dividend

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0075 per share by the asset manager on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

U.S. Global Investors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years.

U.S. Global Investors Trading Up 0.4 %

U.S. Global Investors stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.57. 27,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,205. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.63. U.S. Global Investors has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11. The firm has a market cap of $35.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Global Investors in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

