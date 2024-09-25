Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Trading Up 0%

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) shot up 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $77.90 and last traded at $77.46. 2,500,414 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 18,115,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on UBER. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.67.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.62. The company has a market cap of $163.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.13, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,169,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $134,987,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 161,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $11,082,000 after buying an additional 25,814 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,254 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 8,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,568 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

