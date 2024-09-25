UC Asset (OTCMKTS:UCASU) Trading 1,374.9% Higher

UC Asset, LP (OTCMKTS:UCASU – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1,374.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,233% from the average daily volume of 15 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.
UC Asset Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.43.
About UC Asset
UC Asset, LP, a limited partnership, invests in real estate for development and redevelopment in the Atlanta area. Its investments primarily consist of ownership interests in residential and commercial properties for redevelopment in the Atlanta metropolitan area. The company also focuses to invest in and develop properties located in communities adjacent to airports and/or central business districts for shared home-office accommodations; and invest in hospitality properties.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than UC Asset
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for UC Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UC Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.