UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in September

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
UCB Trading Down 0.0 %
UCB stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,850. UCB has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $94.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.17.
About UCB
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than UCB
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.