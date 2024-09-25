UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in September

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

UCB Trading Down 0.0 %

UCB stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,850. UCB has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $94.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.17.

About UCB



UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases worldwide. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

