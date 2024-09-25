UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS) Major Shareholder Ulse Inc. Sells 3,000,000 Shares

UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ulse Inc. sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $147,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ulse Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Ulse Inc. sold 20,000,000 shares of UL Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $980,000,000.00.

Shares of ULS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.46. 875,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,284. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.89. UL Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $33.15 and a one year high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

UL Solutions ( NYSE:ULS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $730.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.73 million. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that UL Solutions Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ULS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of UL Solutions from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of UL Solutions from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of UL Solutions from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of UL Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.90.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of UL Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $12,657,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UL Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $20,040,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of UL Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of UL Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $1,561,000. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new position in shares of UL Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $422,000.

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

