Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $5,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 83.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 490.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ULTA. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $356.00 price target (down from $404.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $552.00 to $448.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

ULTA stock opened at $402.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $318.17 and a one year high of $574.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $367.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $404.92.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Further Reading

