Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Gap Up to $34.25

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)'s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.25, but opened at $35.15. Ultra Clean shares last traded at $35.22, with a volume of 50,033 shares.

UCTT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Ultra Clean from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultra Clean presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $61.50.

Ultra Clean Stock Up 7.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -44.05 and a beta of 2.09.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $516.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.06 million. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business's revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

In related news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 10,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $546,080.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,513.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ultra Clean news, CEO James P. Scholhamer sold 26,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,466,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 418,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,056,760.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 10,079 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $546,080.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,513.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,266 shares of company stock worth $2,556,853. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Ultra Clean in the first quarter worth $111,828,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,559,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,396,000 after acquiring an additional 698,242 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 808,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,152,000 after acquiring an additional 260,740 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,915,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Ultra Clean by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 300,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,276,000 after acquiring an additional 151,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

