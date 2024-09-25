Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Shares Gap Up to $3.81

Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.81, but opened at $3.93. Ultrapar Participações shares last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 58,607 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UGP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Ultrapar Participações from $5.90 to $5.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. HSBC raised Ultrapar Participações from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultrapar Participações has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.20.

Ultrapar Participações Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.60.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 2.21%. Analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.0446 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGP. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 332.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,429,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,433 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 66,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 37,436 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ultrapar Participações by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,450,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,581,000 after purchasing an additional 898,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 16.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 303,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 43,258 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 30.3% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 15,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

