Unilever (LON:ULVR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4,357.85

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,357.85 ($58.35) and traded as high as GBX 4,886.50 ($65.43). Unilever shares last traded at GBX 4,872 ($65.24), with a volume of 2,572,472 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ULVR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Unilever from GBX 3,700 ($49.54) to GBX 4,000 ($53.56) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, July 4th.

Get Unilever alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Unilever

Unilever Trading Up 0.9 %

Unilever Increases Dividend

The firm has a market cap of £122.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,207.66, a P/E/G ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,769.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,364.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 36.96 ($0.49) per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $36.74. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,621.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unilever

In related news, insider Nelson Peltz sold 2,931,127 shares of Unilever stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,738 ($63.44), for a total value of £138,876,797.26 ($185,962,503.03). 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Unilever

(Get Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.