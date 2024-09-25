Unisphere Establishment Has $158.73 Million Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Unisphere Establishment trimmed its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 40.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 710,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 490,000 shares during the quarter. Workday makes up 1.6% of Unisphere Establishment’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Unisphere Establishment owned about 0.27% of Workday worth $158,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its position in Workday by 614.3% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total transaction of $1,952,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,381,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total value of $1,952,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,500 shares in the company, valued at $25,381,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.80, for a total transaction of $12,532,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 674,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,841,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 467,402 shares of company stock worth $109,864,184 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Workday from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.48.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $246.95 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.81 and a 12 month high of $311.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $237.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.69. The stock has a market cap of $65.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.34%. Workday’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

