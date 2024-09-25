United National Bank (OTCMKTS:UNBK) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of United National Bank (OTCMKTS:UNBK – Get Free Report) were up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.75 and last traded at $47.75. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.25.

United National Bank Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.95.

United National Bank Company Profile

United National Bank offers various banking products and services in the Grady County. The company offers checking and savings accounts; credit cards; individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposits; business and merchant accounts; mortgage loans; direct deposit and SMS guardian services; and safe deposit boxes.

