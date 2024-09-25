United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Stock Price Up 3.9%

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.20 and last traded at $57.08. 41,767 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 248,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.93.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on United States Cellular from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded United States Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.87.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. United States Cellular had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kevin R. Lowell sold 37,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $1,855,035.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in United States Cellular in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in United States Cellular in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in United States Cellular in the second quarter worth $115,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in United States Cellular in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in United States Cellular in the second quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

