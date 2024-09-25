United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Short Interest Update

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 82.3% from the August 31st total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, Barclays cut United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.
United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.
