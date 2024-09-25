United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Short Interest Update

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 82.3% from the August 31st total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays cut United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

United Utilities Group Stock Performance

United Utilities Group Company Profile

UUGRY traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.97. 27,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,206. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.48. United Utilities Group has a 1 year low of $22.37 and a 1 year high of $29.68.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

