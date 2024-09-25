Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock Holdings Increased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 161.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 579,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357,500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.15% of Unity Software worth $9,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,336,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,192,000 after purchasing an additional 208,566 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,909,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,884 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,326,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,058 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,524,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 426.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,872,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Unity Software from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie increased their target price on Unity Software from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Unity Software from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on Unity Software from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Unity Software from $26.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Helgason sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $5,147,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,201,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,876,112.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David Helgason sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $5,147,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,201,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,876,112.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $25,195.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 409,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,604.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 283,906 shares of company stock worth $5,753,611 in the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unity Software Price Performance

Unity Software stock opened at $23.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 2.25. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $43.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.96.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $449.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.37 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. Unity Software’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading

