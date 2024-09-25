UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 67.9% from the August 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
UOLGY traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,903. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.41. UOL Group has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $19.69.
