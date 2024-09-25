UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Down to $4.32

Shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.32, but opened at $4.15. UP Fintech shares last traded at $4.16, with a volume of 369,652 shares trading hands.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on UP Fintech from $6.49 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $652.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.90.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $87.44 million during the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 8.59%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of UP Fintech by 308.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the first quarter worth about $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in UP Fintech in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in UP Fintech by 61.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 10,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UP Fintech during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 9.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

