Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CFO Sanjay Datta Sells 1,500 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 341,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,663,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $51,630.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $52,275.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $62,655.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $55,500.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $20,980.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $26,310.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $28,150.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $27,800.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total value of $23,410.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $23,630.00.

Upstart Stock Performance

NASDAQ UPST traded up $1.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.55. The stock had a trading volume of 11,794,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,637,031. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.06. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.84 and a 12 month high of $49.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $127.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.55 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 259.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Upstart from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Upstart from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Upstart from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.61.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

