Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Gap Up to $37.64

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.64, but opened at $38.75. Upstart shares last traded at $40.57, with a volume of 3,286,497 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UPST shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Upstart from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Upstart from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.61.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.59 and its 200-day moving average is $28.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 2.03.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.22. Upstart had a negative net margin of 38.05% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $127.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chief Legal Officer Scott Darling sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,870 shares in the company, valued at $7,419,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Paul Gu sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $1,838,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 878,565 shares in the company, valued at $35,898,165.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chief Legal Officer Scott Darling sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,959 shares of company stock worth $6,020,644 over the last 90 days. 18.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Upstart by 259.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Upstart by 144.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

