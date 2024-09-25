Urbana (TSE:URB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.20

Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$5.20 and last traded at C$5.20, with a volume of 3575 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.10.

Urbana Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.10 million, a PE ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.70.

Urbana (TSE:URB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urbana had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 78.31%. The firm had revenue of C($4.44) million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

About Urbana

In other news, Director Brendan T.N. Caldwell purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,500.00. Corporate insiders own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

