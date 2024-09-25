US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Hits New 52-Week High at $62.56

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $62.56 and last traded at $62.26, with a volume of 27110 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on USFD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on US Foods from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, US Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.40.

US Foods Stock Up 0.9 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.66.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at US Foods

In other news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $579,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,132,225.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Foods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in US Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $22,937,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 46.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 162,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,759,000 after purchasing an additional 51,402 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in US Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in US Foods during the 1st quarter worth $20,997,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in US Foods by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,019,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,336,000 after purchasing an additional 796,434 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

