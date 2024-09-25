US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2024

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBILGet Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 95.9% from the August 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of OBIL stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $50.28. 67,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,995. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.89. US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $49.65 and a 1 year high of $50.31.

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1858 dividend. This represents a $2.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (OBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 1-Year Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 12-month US Treasury bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 12-month tenor on the yield curve OBIL was launched on Nov 15, 2022 and is managed by F/m Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.