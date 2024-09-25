US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 95.9% from the August 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of OBIL stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $50.28. 67,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,995. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.89. US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $49.65 and a 1 year high of $50.31.

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1858 dividend. This represents a $2.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (OBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 1-Year Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 12-month US Treasury bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 12-month tenor on the yield curve OBIL was launched on Nov 15, 2022 and is managed by F/m Investments.

